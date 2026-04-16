Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
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16.04.2026 13:35:46
Abbott Laboratories Reports Retreat In Q1 Profit
(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.07 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $0.76 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 billion or $1.15 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $11.16 billion from $10.35 billion last year.
Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.07 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $11.16 Bln vs. $10.35 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.25 To $ 1.31 Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.38 To $ 5.58 Full year revenue guidance: 6.5 % To 7.5 %
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