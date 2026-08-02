Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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02.08.2026 13:55:34
Abbott Laboratories vs. Eli Lilly: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) involves weighing the steady diversification of a healthcare conglomerate against the high-velocity expansion of a pharmaceutical leader. Both companies represent different investment profiles.Abbott operates as a diversified healthcare giant with interests ranging from infant nutrition to advanced cardiovascular devices. Eli Lilly has transformed into a powerhouse led by its breakthrough diabetes and weight-loss treatments. This comparison evaluates whether Abbott's stability or Lilly's growth trajectory is more attractive for investors today.Abbott Laboratories generates revenue across four main divisions including medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and established pharmaceuticals. The company provides essential products like the FreeStyle Libre glucose monitor and various cardiovascular tools, making it a prominent name among medical device stocks. Because Abbott maintains a vast global distribution network, it does not rely on any single customer for a material portion of its revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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