Investing in healthcare often means choosing between diversified giants and specialized innovators. Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) the better addition to your portfolio for the coming years?

Abbott operates a multi-pronged business model across diagnostics and nutrition, offering stability through diversification. Intuitive Surgical focuses exclusively on minimally invasive technology, primarily through its robotic surgery systems. Both are leaders in their respective fields, yet they offer very different risk and reward profiles for retail investors.

Abbott Laboratories operates a highly diversified business model that spans diagnostics, medical devices, and nutritional products in over 160 countries. Among medical device stocks, the company stands out for its leadership in glucose monitoring and cardiovascular health. While its FreeStyle Libre system remains a major growth driver, the company is preparing to separate its nutritional segment following recent challenges in the infant formula market. This strategic shift allows the business to focus more closely on its most innovative healthcare technology segments.

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