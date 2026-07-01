Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
|
01.07.2026 22:08:55
Abbott Laboratories vs. Intuitive Surgical: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between established stability and high-tech growth often defines a portfolio. Whether you prefer the diversified reach of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or the specialized dominance of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), both offer compelling paths.Abbott operates a broad healthcare empire spanning baby formula to heart valves, providing steady cash flows across market cycles. Intuitive Surgical focuses intensely on robotic-assisted surgery, benefiting from an ecosystem that generates significant recurring revenue. This comparison involves weighing broad diversification against narrow, high-margin specialization in the healthcare sector.Abbott Laboratories operates across four primary segments, including medical devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and established pharmaceuticals. It sells these products globally to a diverse customer base of wholesalers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. In March 2026, the company completed its acquisition of Exact Sciences Corporation, a move designed to expand its presence in the cancer diagnostics market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!