Abbott Laboratories vs. Intuitive Surgical: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As healthcare costs and procedure volumes continue to shift globally, investors must decide between two titans of the industry. Choosing between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) requires weighing diversified stability against high-growth specialized technology.

Abbott provides a broad array of medical products used in daily care, while Intuitive focuses on the specialized niche of robotic-assisted surgery. These companies are often compared because they represent different ways to invest in the future of medical technology and hospital spending.

Abbott Laboratories operates a diversified business model that spans diabetes care, cardiovascular devices, diagnostics, and nutrition. It sells products to a wide range of customers, including hospitals, wholesalers, and government agencies, which helps it weather fluctuations in any single market. In early 2026, the company entered a definitive agreement to acquire Exact Sciences to strengthen its presence in the cancer diagnostics market.

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