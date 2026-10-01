Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
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01.10.2026 19:35:03
Abbott Laboratories vs. Intuitive Surgical: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As healthcare costs and procedure volumes continue to shift globally, investors must decide between two titans of the industry. Choosing between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) requires weighing diversified stability against high-growth specialized technology.
Abbott provides a broad array of medical products used in daily care, while Intuitive focuses on the specialized niche of robotic-assisted surgery. These companies are often compared because they represent different ways to invest in the future of medical technology and hospital spending.
Abbott Laboratories operates a diversified business model that spans diabetes care, cardiovascular devices, diagnostics, and nutrition. It sells products to a wide range of customers, including hospitals, wholesalers, and government agencies, which helps it weather fluctuations in any single market. In early 2026, the company entered a definitive agreement to acquire Exact Sciences to strengthen its presence in the cancer diagnostics market.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Abbott Laboratories
|85,64
|-0,35%
|Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|39 940,00
|-1,96%
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|356,05
|-0,22%
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