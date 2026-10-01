Abbott Laboratories Aktie

Abbott Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000

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01.10.2026 19:35:03

Abbott Laboratories vs. Intuitive Surgical: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As healthcare costs and procedure volumes continue to shift globally, investors must decide between two titans of the industry. Choosing between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) requires weighing diversified stability against high-growth specialized technology.

Abbott provides a broad array of medical products used in daily care, while Intuitive focuses on the specialized niche of robotic-assisted surgery. These companies are often compared because they represent different ways to invest in the future of medical technology and hospital spending.

Abbott Laboratories operates a diversified business model that spans diabetes care, cardiovascular devices, diagnostics, and nutrition. It sells products to a wide range of customers, including hospitals, wholesalers, and government agencies, which helps it weather fluctuations in any single market. In early 2026, the company entered a definitive agreement to acquire Exact Sciences to strengthen its presence in the cancer diagnostics market.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Abbott Laboratories 85,64 -0,35% Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 39 940,00 -1,96% Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Intuitive Surgical Inc 356,05 -0,22% Intuitive Surgical Inc

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