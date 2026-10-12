Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
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12.10.2026 20:40:01
Abbott Laboratories vs. Intuitive Surgical: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Healthcare investors often weigh established giants against high-growth specialists. Deciding between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) requires balancing steady dividends and broad diversification against pure-play innovation in robotic medicine.
Abbott is a diversified healthcare titan spanning nutrition, diagnostics, and various therapeutic devices. Intuitive Surgical focuses exclusively on robotic-assisted surgery and enjoys a dominant position in a high-tech niche. Both companies are leaders in their respective fields, but they offer different risk and reward profiles for your portfolio.
Abbott Labs is a diversified healthcare giant, operating across several segments, including medical device stocks, diagnostics, and nutrition. The company sells its products to a wide range of wholesalers, healthcare facilities, and government agencies. Recently, it established an exclusive partnership with Berry Street to link its Lingo glucose biowearable with dietitians for insurance-supported coaching.
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Analysen zu Intuitive Surgical Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Abbott Laboratories
|92,36
|0,07%
|Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|41 620,00
|-0,24%
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|376,90
|0,27%