Abbott Laboratories Aktie

Abbott Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000

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12.10.2026 20:40:01

Abbott Laboratories vs. Intuitive Surgical: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Healthcare investors often weigh established giants against high-growth specialists. Deciding between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) requires balancing steady dividends and broad diversification against pure-play innovation in robotic medicine.

Abbott is a diversified healthcare titan spanning nutrition, diagnostics, and various therapeutic devices. Intuitive Surgical focuses exclusively on robotic-assisted surgery and enjoys a dominant position in a high-tech niche. Both companies are leaders in their respective fields, but they offer different risk and reward profiles for your portfolio.

Abbott Labs is a diversified healthcare giant, operating across several segments, including medical device stocks, diagnostics, and nutrition. The company sells its products to a wide range of wholesalers, healthcare facilities, and government agencies. Recently, it established an exclusive partnership with Berry Street to link its Lingo glucose biowearable with dietitians for insurance-supported coaching.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Abbott Laboratories 92,36 0,07% Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 41 620,00 -0,24% Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Intuitive Surgical Inc 376,90 0,27% Intuitive Surgical Inc

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