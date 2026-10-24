Abbott Laboratories vs. UnitedHealth: Does Health Innovation or Health Insurance Make for a Better Stock to Buy?

Healthcare investors often weigh the growth potential of medical technology against the stability of diversified health services. Deciding between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) requires comparing two very different business models.

Abbott focuses on scientific innovation in diagnostics and medical devices, while UnitedHealth manages the massive administrative and insurance infrastructure of the modern healthcare system. Both companies offer significant scale but face unique regulatory and operational hurdles. This comparison helps clarify which stock better fits your specific goals for income or growth in 2026.

Abbott Laboratories generates revenue from four primary areas: medical devices, diagnostics, nutritional products, and generic pharmaceuticals. It serves a broad range of customers including hospitals, pharmacies, and government agencies through programs like Medicaid and WIC. The company is currently working to diversify its diagnostic capabilities through the pending acquisition of Exact Sciences. This expansion into the cancer diagnostics market signals a shift toward higher-growth specialty testing.

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