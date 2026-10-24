Innovation Aktie

Innovation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DJHB / ISIN: JP3147900009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.10.2026 19:11:01

Abbott Laboratories vs. UnitedHealth: Does Health Innovation or Health Insurance Make for a Better Stock to Buy?

Healthcare investors often weigh the growth potential of medical technology against the stability of diversified health services. Deciding between Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) requires comparing two very different business models.

Abbott focuses on scientific innovation in diagnostics and medical devices, while UnitedHealth manages the massive administrative and insurance infrastructure of the modern healthcare system. Both companies offer significant scale but face unique regulatory and operational hurdles. This comparison helps clarify which stock better fits your specific goals for income or growth in 2026.

Abbott Laboratories generates revenue from four primary areas: medical devices, diagnostics, nutritional products, and generic pharmaceuticals. It serves a broad range of customers including hospitals, pharmacies, and government agencies through programs like Medicaid and WIC. The company is currently working to diversify its diagnostic capabilities through the pending acquisition of Exact Sciences. This expansion into the cancer diagnostics market signals a shift toward higher-growth specialty testing.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Innovation Inc. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Innovation Inc. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Abbott Laboratories 92,46 1,20% Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 42 160,00 2,88% Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Innovation Inc. Registered Shs 797,00 -1,97% Innovation Inc. Registered Shs
UnitedHealth Inc. 373,60 -1,32% UnitedHealth Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02:43 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
01:57 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen