Abbott Laboratories Aktie

Abbott Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 12:15:00

Abbott Labs: The Healthcare Dividend Stock I'd Happily Hold Forever

You may not immediately recognize the name Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), but you've probably come into close contact with one of the company's many products -- from a coronavirus test to Ensure nutrition shakes.Over time, these and other products have helped Abbott build a long track record of earnings growth and the financial strength needed to sustain a long-lasting dividend program. Abbott is a Dividend King, meaning it's increased its dividend payments for more than 50 consecutive years.Due to this overall strength, Abbott is a healthcare dividend stock I'd happily hold forever. Let's take a closer look at this company investors can count on for steady growth and safety over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratories

mehr Nachrichten