
Abbott Labs: The Healthcare Dividend Stock I'd Happily Hold Forever
You may not immediately recognize the name Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), but you've probably come into close contact with one of the company's many products -- from a coronavirus test to Ensure nutrition shakes.Over time, these and other products have helped Abbott build a long track record of earnings growth and the financial strength needed to sustain a long-lasting dividend program. Abbott is a Dividend King, meaning it's increased its dividend payments for more than 50 consecutive years.Due to this overall strength, Abbott is a healthcare dividend stock I'd happily hold forever. Let's take a closer look at this company investors can count on for steady growth and safety over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
