Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
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08.07.2026 23:03:46
Abbott Labs vs. Glaukos: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Should you stick with a diversified healthcare titan or a specialized high-growth challenger? Here is how Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) stack up for investors looking ahead into 2026.Abbott operates as a global leader across diagnostics, nutrition, and medical devices, offering stability through its massive scale. Glaukos focuses on ophthalmic solutions, aiming to disrupt the way doctors treat glaucoma and corneal diseases. Both compete for space among medical device stocks but offer very different risk and reward profiles.Abbott is a diversified healthcare leader selling medical devices, diagnostic tools, nutritional products, and generic medicines. Its portfolio includes high-growth areas like diabetes care and cardiovascular solutions. As of March 2026, the company expanded its presence in oncology by acquiring Exact Sciences for $23 billion. This acquisition integrated new cancer diagnostics technology into the existing Diagnostic Products segment. Abbott does not rely on any single customer for a material portion of its revenue, which helps reduce the risk of a sudden loss of business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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