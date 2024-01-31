31.01.2024 17:07:52

Abbott Launches New Protality Brand High-protein Nutrition Shake

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT), Wednesday announced the launch of its new Protality brand, a high-protein nutrition shake.

According to Abbott, Protality is the first product in this line to support the growing number of adults interested in pursuing weight loss while maintaining muscle mass and good nutrition.

"It's critical for adults on weight loss regimens to prioritize good nutrition to ensure they get enough micronutrients and protein to preserve muscle mass while consuming limited calories," said Hakim Bouzamondo, division vice president of Nutrition Research and Development at Abbott. "We've studied muscle health and nutrition for decades at Abbott. We understand that a weight loss journey can be challenging, which is why we're launching the PROTALITY brand to give adults nutritional products with an excellent source of high-quality protein and nutrients to support muscle health."

To preserve muscle mass during weight loss, research shows adults may need at least 50 percent more protein than the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA). High protein consumption can also support weight loss maintenance.

