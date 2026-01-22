Abbott Laboratories Aktie

Abbott Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000

22.01.2026 14:07:20

Abbott Projects 2026 Organic Sales Growth In Range Of 6.5% To 7.5%

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) issued full-year guidance for 2026. The company projects organic sales growth in the range of 6.5% to 7.5% and adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.80, which reflects 10% growth at the midpoint.

For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings totaled $1.8 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $9.2 billion, or $5.27 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 12% to $1.50. Fourth-quarter sales were $11.5 billion, reflecting organic growth of 3.8% when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales or up 4.4% reported.

For the full-year 2025, Abbott delivered adjusted earnings per share of $5.15, reflecting 10% growth. Full-year 2025 sales totaled $44.3 billion, a 6.7% organic increase for the underlying base business, or up 5.7% reported.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Abbott shares are down 5.5 percent to $114.12.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Abbott Laboratories 92,37 -10,72% Abbott Laboratories

