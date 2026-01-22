Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
|
22.01.2026 14:07:20
Abbott Projects 2026 Organic Sales Growth In Range Of 6.5% To 7.5%
(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) issued full-year guidance for 2026. The company projects organic sales growth in the range of 6.5% to 7.5% and adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.80, which reflects 10% growth at the midpoint.
For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings totaled $1.8 billion, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $9.2 billion, or $5.27 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 12% to $1.50. Fourth-quarter sales were $11.5 billion, reflecting organic growth of 3.8% when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales or up 4.4% reported.
For the full-year 2025, Abbott delivered adjusted earnings per share of $5.15, reflecting 10% growth. Full-year 2025 sales totaled $44.3 billion, a 6.7% organic increase for the underlying base business, or up 5.7% reported.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Abbott shares are down 5.5 percent to $114.12.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratories
|
22.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite steigt am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So performt der NASDAQ Composite am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Abbott Laboratories-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Abbott Laboratories von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Abbott Laboratories
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Abbott Laboratories
|92,37
|-10,72%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch weit im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.