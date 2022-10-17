Abbott Recalls Certain Ready-to-Feed Liquid Products

(RTTNews) - Abbott has initiated a recall of certain ready-to-feed liquid products for infants and children, mainly Similac brand products, citing potential for spoilage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall is not expected to impact the U.S. infant formula supply as it equates to less than one day's worth of the total number of ounces of infant formula used in the country.

The recall involves certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of ready-to-feed liquid products. The affected products are Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac NeoSure, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

The affected products were manufactured at Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility. They were distributed primarily to hospitals and to some doctors' offices, distributors and retailers in the U.S., including Puerto Rico. Further, one lot of products was sent to Barbados, Bermuda, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Croix and St. Thomas, and two lots were sent to Canada, Curacao, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The recall was initiated as less than 1% of bottles in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage. Consumption of the spoiled product may result in gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

The recall excludes any other liquid or powder formula brands or other nutrition products produced in the Columbus facility or elsewhere within Abbott's global nutrition manufacturing network.

It also excludes any amino acid-based formulas or metabolic nutrition formulas.

Abbott said the production of Similac 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter Ready-to-Feed liquid formula products for hospitals and healthcare providers' offices are continuing on a different production line.

Similac infant formula will continue to be produced in alternative product sizes and formats for delivery to retail locations, in addition to increased production throughout its manufacturing network.

Joe Manning, executive vice president, nutritional products, Abbott, said, "We internally identified the issue, are addressing it, and will work with our customers to minimize inconvenience and get them the products they need."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com