|
21.01.2023 17:29:01
Abbott Reportedly Under Criminal Probe Over Baby Formula
(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) Michigan infant-formula plant faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department over its baby formula, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Attorneys with the Justice Department's consumer-protection branch are conducting the criminal investigation, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The branch, which has criminal as well as civil authority, was involved last year in a settlement with Abbott that allowed its Sturgis plant to resume operations after Food and Drug Administration inspectors found a potentially deadly bacteria there.
"The DOJ has informed us of its investigation, and we're cooperating fully," an Abbott spokesman said. The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Abbott Laboratories
|103,48
|0,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.