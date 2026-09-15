Abbott Laboratories Aktie

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WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000

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15.09.2026 13:46:21

Abbott Reports First Commercial Use Of Volt Pulsed System In Canadian Atrial Fibrillation Care

(RTTNews) - U.S. healthcare group Abbott Laboratories (ABT), announced on Tuesday that its Volt pulsed field ablation system was used for the first time in Canada at Montreal's McGill University Health Centre to treat patients with atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heart rhythm that affects hundreds of thousands of Canadians and can raise the risk of stroke and heart failure, if left untreated.

The minimally invasive technology, authorized by Health Canada in April, is designed to deliver targeted energy with fewer catheter exchanges and reduced radiation exposure compared with earlier systems. Abbott said the device integrates with its EnSite X mapping platform to improve accuracy and efficiency.

Clinical data from the VOLT-AF IDE study of 392 patients across multiple regions showed meaningful safety and effectiveness in treating both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation. Physicians said the system's balloon-in-basket design and option for conscious sedation could support quicker recovery and reduce repeat procedures.

The Volt system is also approved in the United States, Europe and Australia.

On the NYSE, shares of Abbott closed Monday's trading 1.12 percent higher at $103.09.

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