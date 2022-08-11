|
11.08.2022 16:00:06
Abbott: Research Shows TBI Blood Test Helpful In Predicting Recovery From Traumatic Brain Injury
(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said a new study concluded that elevated levels of two proteins help predict how a person will recover from a traumatic brain injury. The research showed that when a clinician conducts a blood test for these brain proteins soon after a possible injury, they quickly get a more accurate picture of how severe the injury is, the expected course of recovery and the longer-term implications. The researchers used Abbott's i-STAT TBI Plasma test and core laboratory ARCHITECT instrument to measure two biomarkers in blood plasma associated with brain injury.
Abbott is pursuing FDA clearance under Breakthrough Designation for the TBI test on its Alinity i and ARCHITECT core laboratory instruments. Abbott's TBI test on Alinity i is CE Marked and available outside the U.S.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Abbott Laboratories
|107,76
|-0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.