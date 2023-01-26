|
Abbott Says FDA Oks Proclaim XR Spinal Cord Stimulation System To Treat DPN
(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (ABT) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system to treat painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a debilitating complication of diabetes.
The Proclaim XR SCS system can provide relief to DPN patients in need of alternatives to traditional treatment approaches, such as oral medication. People who receive therapy from the Proclaim XR SCS system will also be able to use Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a connected care app that allows people to communicate with a physician and receive treatment adjustments remotely.
Roughly 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the U.S. population, have diabetes. Diabetic neuropathy, one of the complications of diabetes, is a type of damage seen predominately in nerves running to the feet.
Currently, there are no disease modifying treatments for DPN, only symptom management and behavioral modifications to mitigate further nerve damage that can result from high blood sugar (glucose) levels
Approved for the treatment of chronic pain in 2019, the Proclaim XR SCS system now offers DPN patients relief from chronic pain by delivering low amounts, or doses, of stimulation.
