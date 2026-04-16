Abbott Updates FY26 Guidance To Reflect Acquisition Of Exact Sciences

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said it now projects full-year 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.38 to $5.58, which includes $0.20 of dilution related to the acquisition of Exact Sciences. Abbott projects full-year 2026 comparable sales growth of 6.5% to 7.5%. The company projects second-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.25 to $1.31.

Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, said: "The acquisition of Exact Sciences adds another high-growth business to the Abbott portfolio, further strengthening our confidence in delivering accelerating growth as we move through the year."

On March 23, 2026, Abbott completed its acquisition of Exact Sciences.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Abbott shares are down 4.3 percent to $97.18.

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