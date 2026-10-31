AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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31.10.2026 15:31:10
AbbVie: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 30, 2026, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) raised its full-year revenue guidance to $67.8 billion following higher sales across its immunology and neuroscience portfolios. The drugmaker is expanding sales of newer treatments to offset patent-expiry headwinds on its legacy blockbuster medication, Humira. Long-term investors need to see whether these newer therapies can sustain double-digit growth into the next decade. Three things management said stand out.
Skyrizi now captures half of all new patients starting therapy for inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD. Food and Drug Administration approval of a subcutaneous (under-the-skin) induction option for Crohn's disease simplifies administration and strengthens its position relative to competing treatments.
The approval of Juvmo for Parkinson's disease expands the neuroscience division alongside Vyalev and Duopa. Management expects its Parkinson's franchise to surpass $5 billion in peak revenue as Medicare coverage expands by 2028.
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