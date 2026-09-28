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WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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28.09.2026 14:18:32

AbbVie Announces FDA Approval Of JUVMO For Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced the FDA has approved JUVMO tablets as the first and only selective D1/D5 receptor agonist for the treatment of adults with Parkinson's disease. The approval is supported by the Phase 3 TEMPO program. AbbVie expects to make JUVMO available to patients in the U.S. in October 2026.

Roopal Thakkar, executive vice president, research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie, said: "People living with Parkinson's and the clinicians who care for them have long faced difficult tradeoffs between motor control, treatment burden and tolerability. Clinicians now have a new treatment option that targets dopamine pathways differently and reduces the difficult tradeoffs associated with D2/D3 selective dopamine agonists."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, AbbVie shares are up 0.22 percent to $264.85.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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