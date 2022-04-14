AbbVie Announces Positive Results For Epcoritamab From Phase 1/2 Trial In Blood Cancer

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced topline results for Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) from phase 1/2 trial in patients with Relapsed/Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma. Epcoritamab is an an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody.

The study cohort included 157 patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma or LBCL who received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy, including 38.9 percent who received prior treatment with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Based on the topline results, the companies will engage global regulatory authorities.

LBCL is a fast-growing type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) - a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system - that affects B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell.

The topline results from the cohort demonstrated a confirmed overall response rate of 63.1 percent by an independent review committee. The observed median duration of response was 12 months. The mean lines of prior therapy in this cohort were 3.5 (2 to 11 lines of therapy).

The most common treatment-emergent adverse events of any grade included cytokine release syndrome, pyrexia, fatigue, neutropenia, and diarrhea.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' broad oncology collaboration. The companies remain committed to evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy for a variety of hematologic malignancies, including an ongoing phase 3, open-label, randomized trial evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL.