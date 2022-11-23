|
23.11.2022 11:20:00
AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
The global economic and geopolitical environment is far from certain right now, with elevated inflation throughout the world and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And if there's anything that the market craves, it is certainty. This goes some way to explaining why the S&P 500 index is down about 18% so far in 2022. While the overall market is down significantly, stocks that are viewed as safe income options have fared much better. Share prices of the pharmaceutical Dividend King AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are actually 16% higher in 2022. Hot off the 5% hike in its quarterly dividend per share to $1.48, this raises the following question: Is AbbVie still a buy for dividend growth investors after its sizable rally? Let's dig into the company's fundamentals and valuation and see if we can answer the question. Continue reading
