+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
23.05.2022 08:27:47

AbbVie:CHMP Recommends European Commission Approval Of Upadacitinib For Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

(RTTNews) - The European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of upadacitinib (RINVOQ, 45 mg [induction dose] and 15 mg and 30 mg [maintenance dose]) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent, AbbVie (ABBV) said in a statement on Monday.

If approved by the European Commission, this would be upadacitinib's fifth therapeutic indication in the European Union. The European Commission decision is anticipated in the third quarter of 2022.

Ulcerative colitis is the chronic inflammation of the large intestine, usually beginning in the rectum and lower colon, but may also spread continuously to involve the entire colon, which could lead to a significant burden and disability for patients.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 139,60 1,51% AbbVie Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stärker -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt am Mittwoch zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich schwankungsanfällig. Mehrheitlich stärker präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen