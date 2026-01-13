AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
|
13.01.2026 01:43:32
AbbVie Commits $100 Bln To U.S. Innovation, Pledges Lower Medicaid Drug Prices
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Trump administration aimed at expanding access and affordability for Americans while safeguarding and investing in U.S. pharmaceutical innovation.
As part of the agreement, AbbVie will provide lower prices within Medicaid and commit $100 billion over the next decade toward U.S.-based research, development, and capital investments, including manufacturing facilities. The company also plans to broaden its direct-to-patient offerings through TrumpRx, covering widely used medicines such as ALPHAGAN, COMBIGAN, HUMIRA, and SYNTHROID.
The agreement addresses all four of the President's drug pricing priorities. It was made possible by exemptions from tariffs and future price mandates, alongside the administration's continued efforts to ensure that global drug prices reflect the full value of U.S. medical innovation. Additional terms of the agreement remain confidential.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Inc
|
12.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AbbVie von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 steigt am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein AbbVie-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine AbbVie-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.25
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in AbbVie von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AbbVie von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AbbVie Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|188,60
|-0,32%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street schließlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Montag zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten die Bullen.