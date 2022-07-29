AbbVie Confirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) confirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, AbbVie continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $13.78 to $13.98, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.23 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2022.

However, the adjusted earnings guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the second quarter of 2022, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.91 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"The momentum of our business, combined with advances across our pipeline continue to support AbbVie's promising long-term outlook," said Richard Gonzalez, chairman and CEO.

