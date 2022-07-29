Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.07.2022 14:03:00

AbbVie Confirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) confirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, AbbVie continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $13.78 to $13.98, which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.23 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2022.

However, the adjusted earnings guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the second quarter of 2022, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.91 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"The momentum of our business, combined with advances across our pipeline continue to support AbbVie's promising long-term outlook," said Richard Gonzalez, chairman and CEO.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 139,10 -5,39% AbbVie Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen