16.02.2023 18:41:00
AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share.
The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023.
Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 270 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-declares-quarterly-dividend-301749164.html
SOURCE AbbVie
|
|
|
|
