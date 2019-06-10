AbbVie Employees to Help Underserved Communities in Sixth-Annual "Week of Possibilities"

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, kicks off its sixth annual Week of Possibilities global employee volunteering program this week. Approximately 9,000 AbbVie employees will work with leading nonprofit groups, completing hands-on volunteer projects in underserved communities.

"Great things happen during Week of Possibilities when people around the globe come together to give back to their local communities," said Tracie Haas, president, AbbVie Foundation. "Our focus on underserved communities allows us to build our volunteer activities around specific needs and ultimately have the greatest impact."

Week of Possibilities unites AbbVie employees around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities. In the United States, AbbVie has long-standing relationships with education nonprofits Heart of America Foundation, KaBOOM!, Bernie's Book Bank and North Chicago Community Partners. At a global level, AbbVie partners with Points of Light and its network of local volunteer organizations.

"Heart of America is thrilled to partner with AbbVie for a sixth year in creating engaging and inspiring STEM-focused spaces all across the country. Volunteers will serve in their communities by giving back to schools that will deeply benefit from an infusion of new design, maker technologies and books to enrich instruction year-round," said Jill Heath, President and CEO of The Heart of America Foundation.

Since its inception, AbbVie has been recognized as one of America's most community-minded companies by The Civic 50. Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have also named AbbVie in the top 10 companies for "Best Workplaces for Giving Back."

"People are more disconnected and divided than ever, and there are very few opportunities for people to feel they can make a real, tangible difference. True, authentic corporate volunteerism is an antidote to those things," said James Siegal, chief executive officer, KaBoom!.

Week of Possibilities is powered by the AbbVie Foundation, which provides funding for school renovations, public libraries, computer labs and science labs, playgrounds and housing. Service projects being completed this year include:

In the greater Chicagoland area, employee volunteers will complete projects to benefit underserved communities, including:

Completing two single family homes for two families in need.



Assembling and distributing 2,900 school supply kits, hygiene kits and outfit packs.



Renovating five local schools and building a community playground.



Distributing 550,000 books.

In San Jose, California , AbbVie and KaBOOM! volunteers will transform an empty lot into a brand new playspace for the newest students entering Alpha Public Schools.

, AbbVie and KaBOOM! volunteers will transform an empty lot into a brand new playspace for the newest students entering Alpha Public Schools. AbbVie's field- and office-based teams are partnering with Heart of America Foundation on STEM education and renovation projects to benefit local communities in Kansas City, Missouri ; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ; Boston, Massachusetts ; Redwood City, California ; Dallas, Texas ; Indianapolis, Indiana ; Santa Ana, California , New York, New York ; Washington D.C ; Denver, Colorado ; Atlanta, Georgia ; Worcester, Massachusetts , Houston, Texas ; and Raleigh, North Carolina .

; ; ; ; ; ; , ; ; ; ; , ; and . Globally, AbbVie's partnership with Points of Light will impact more than 70,000 students in more than 70 schools and community centers with refreshed and refurbished learning, meeting and community centers.

Learn more about AbbVie's ongoing commitment to the communities in which they work by following along at abbvie.com/givesback, #AbbVieGivesBack and the 2018 Responsible Action Report.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience.

About the AbbVie Foundation

The AbbVie Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, is dedicated to having a remarkable impact on the lives of the underserved around the world through a commitment to building strong communities, sustainable health care systems and effective educational programs.

