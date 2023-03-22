AbbVie: FDA Requests Additional Information Related To NDA Review Of ABBV-951

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the New Drug Application for ABBV-951 for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. The FDA requested additional information about the device as part of the NDA review. The company plans to resubmit the NDA as soon as possible.

ABBV-951 or foscarbidopa/foslevodopa is a solution of carbidopa and levodopa prodrugs for continuous subcutaneous delivery that is being investigated for the treatment of motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease.

