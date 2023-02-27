27.02.2023 08:33:17

AbbVie Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Upadacitinib For Treatment Of Adults With Crohn's Disease

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said Monday that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of upadacitinib (Rinvoq) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract, causing persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain.

If approved by the European Commission, this will be the seventh indication for upadacitinib in the European Union, and the first JAK inhibitor for Crohn's disease, adding to AbbVie's gastroenterology portfolio.

Rinvoq is approved in the EU for the treatment of adults with radiographic axial spondylarthritis, non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis.

Use of upadacitinib in Crohn's disease is approved in Great Britain as of January 2023. Its safety and efficacy remain under evaluation in the European Union, the company said.

