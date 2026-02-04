AbbVie Aktie

WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

04.02.2026 14:19:43

AbbVie Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Above Estimates; Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, above analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2026, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $14.37 to $14.57 per share, which excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.

On average, 27 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $14.22 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net earnings attributable to AbbVie of $1.82 billion or $1.02 per share, compared to $22 million or $0.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $2.71 per share, compared to $2.16 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter grew to $16.62 billion from $15.10 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $2.65 per share on revenues of $16.42 billion for the quarter.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ABBV is trading on the NYSE at $218.49, down $7.13 or 3.16 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

