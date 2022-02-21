|
21.02.2022 16:53:00
AbbVie Is a Top Pick in an Uncertain Market
A host of macroeconomic issues have rattled the stock market and the economy so far in 2022. Major U.S. indices are down for the year. Some, like the Nasdaq, are down more than 10% year to date amid volatile trading.AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), on the other hand, has been on a tear, gaining over 20% in the last six months, and over 6% year to date. Investors recognize that AbbVie can be a rock-solid dividend stalwart in their portfolios during uncertain times.Inflation reached 7.5% in January, the highest rate in 40 years. Americans are paying higher prices, and the current inflation rate is unsustainable. The Federal Reserve will soon act with interest-rate increases and other hawkish policies. As if this weren't headache enough, it now appears that Russia is likely to take military action in Ukraine and draw significant international sanctions. Because Russia exports so much energy, one likely result would be a stark rise in gasoline prices.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
