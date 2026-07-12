AbbVie Aktie

AbbVie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

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12.07.2026 02:15:00

AbbVie Is Already a Dividend King. Here's Why the $10.9 Billion Apogee Deal Could Make It a Dynasty

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is listed as a Dividend King, but in fairness, it has only been a stand-alone company since it was spun off from Abbott (NYSE: ABT) at the start of 2013. AbbVie hasn't been around for the 50 years required to qualify as a Dividend King; instead, it has inherited Abbott's track record. Still, it has increased its dividend annually since the spin-off. So the real story is what AbbVie has been doing to maintain its place among the Dividend Kings. The most recent answer to that is to agree to buy Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APGE). Here's why that's so important for the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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