WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

17.11.2025 13:51:26

AbbVie: New 6-month 45mg LUPRON DEPOT Strength Receives Health Canada Approval

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that a new 6-month 45mg LUPRON DEPOT, or leuprolide acetate for extended-release injectable suspension, strength has received Health Canada approval for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. LUPRON DEPOT is now available in four dosing options.

LUPRON DEPOT is a hormonal medication approved by Health Canada for various conditions including advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and central precocious puberty. It is a synthetic gonadotropin-releasing hormone analog. LUPRON DEPOT was initially approved by Health Canada for advanced prostate cancer in 1989.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

