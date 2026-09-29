AbbVie Partners With Valkai To Advance AI-powered Clinical Research

(RTTNews) - AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV), a pharmaceutical company, announced a partnership with Valkai, a life sciences artificial intelligence platform, to enhance its AI infrastructure and accelerate scientific innovation.

Through the partnership, AbbVie will deploy purpose-built AI capabilities to improve efficiency across targeted areas of clinical research. The initiative aims to help teams generate insights more quickly and support opportunities to reduce development timelines.

AI serves as a critical tool at AbbVie to complement employee insight and enable teams to drive strategic priorities and expedite medicine delivery to patients. The company maintains a strong commitment to responsible and ethical use of the technology.

The partnership builds on AbbVie's existing foundation of applying AI across research and development, helping to further scale data-driven insights and innovation across the organization.