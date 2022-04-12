AbbVie : Phase 2 Study Of Navitoclax Combination Shows Anti-Fibrosis Activity In Rare Blood Cancer

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced new data from a phase 2 trial of navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis.

The company said it was pleased about early results of navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib that indicate its novel mechanism of action of inducing cell death may cause reversal of bone marrow fibrosis and extend survival for patients who respond to treatment.

Myelofibrosis is a rare, difficult-to-treat blood cancer that results in excessive scar tissue formation (fibrosis) in the bone marrow. Anti-fibrosis activity, measured by reversal of bone marrow fibrosis (BMF) and reduction in driver gene variant allele frequency (VAF) have been suggested as potential biomarkers to measure disease modification in myelofibrosis, but their association with a survival benefit have not been widely described.

The results were from an exploratory analysis of 34 myelofibrosis patients who received at least one dose of navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib after suboptimal response or disease progression with ruxolitinib monotherapy.

AbbVie said it is currently recruiting for two Phase 3 trials of navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib for the treatment of myelofibrosis that will enroll more than 500 patients. The company anticipates pivotal trial readouts and regulatory submission for navitoclax in 2023.