AbbVie: Phase 3 Study With Atogepant In Adult Patients With Chronic Migraine Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said the phase 3 PROGRESS trial evaluating atogepant for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine in adults, met its primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days compared to placebo, for both the 60 mg once daily and 30 mg twice daily doses, across the 12-week treatment period.

The study also showed that treatment with atogepant 60 mg QD and 30 mg BID resulted in statistically significant improvements in all secondary endpoints after adjustment for multiple comparisons.

The overall safety profile of the study was consistent with safety findings observed in previous studies in an episodic migraine population.

Based on the results of phase 3 PROGRESS trial in chronic migraine, AbbVie plans to submit a supplemental New Drug Application with the FDA for the expanded use of atogepant to include the preventive treatment of chronic migraine. Also, study results from the phase 3 PROGRESS trial, along with the phase 3 ADVANCE trial data, in episodic migraine, will form the basis for future regulatory submissions globally.