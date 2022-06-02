|
AbbVie Presents Positive Results From Phase 3 Trials Of Upadacitinib In Axial Spondyloarthritis
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that it presented full results from two studies from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 program evaluating upadacitinib (RINVOQ), an oral therapy, in adult patients with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis or nr-axSpA and patients with treatment-refractory active ankylosing spondylitis or AS with an inadequate response or IR to biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs or bDMARDs.
Both studies met the primary endpoint of Assessment of SpondyloArthritis international Society 40 percent response criteria (ASAS40) at week 14 versus placebo.
The data suggested the potential of upadacitinib to help counter inflammation, relieve pain and improve function, helping patients living with nr-axSpA take control of their disease, the company said in a statement.
Results from the SELECT-AXIS 2 non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) study demonstrated significantly greater improvements in signs and symptoms, pain, function, disease activity, health-related quality of life, and MRI-detected SI joint inflammation with upadacitinib compared to placebo at week 14.
Results from the SELECT-AXIS 2 ankylosing spondylitis bDMARD-IR study demonstrated significantly greater improvements in signs and symptoms, pain, function, disease activity, health-related quality of life, and MRI-detected spine inflammation with upadacitinib compared to placebo at week 14.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc
|AbbVie Inc
|135,82
|0,13%
