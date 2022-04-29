|
29.04.2022 14:03:10
AbbVie Q1 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $4.49 billion, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $3.55 billion, or $1.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $5.64 billion or $3.16 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $13.54 billion from $13.81 billion last year.
AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $4.49 Bln. vs. $3.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.51 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $13.54 Bln vs. $13.81 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $13.92 - $14.12
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!