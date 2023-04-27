|
AbbVie Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $239 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $4.49 billion, or $2.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $4.39 billion or $2.46 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $12.23 billion from $13.54 billion last year.
AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $239 Mln. vs. $4.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $2.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.46 -Revenue (Q1): $12.23 Bln vs. $13.54 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.72 - $11.12
