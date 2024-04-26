|
26.04.2024 13:45:28
AbbVie Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.37 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $4.12 billion or $2.31 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $12.31 billion from $12.23 billion last year.
AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.37 Bln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $12.31 Bln vs. $12.23 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.13 - $11.33
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|Ausblick: AbbVie legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in AbbVie von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AbbVie von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: AbbVie mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem AbbVie-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
04.04.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AbbVie von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein AbbVie-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)