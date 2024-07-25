AbbVie Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.370 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $2.024 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $4.710 billion or $2.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $14.462 billion from $13.865 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.370 Bln. vs. $2.024 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $14.462 Bln vs. $13.865 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.71 - $10.91