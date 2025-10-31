AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
|
31.10.2025 12:56:49
AbbVie Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $186 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $1.561 billion, or $0.88 per share, last year.
Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $3.306 billion or $1.86 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $15.776 billion from $14.460 billion last year.
AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $186 Mln. vs. $1.561 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $15.776 Bln vs. $14.460 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.61 - $10.65
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Ausblick: AbbVie gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in AbbVie von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in AbbVie von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.25