AbbVie Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $186 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $1.561 billion, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $3.306 billion or $1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $15.776 billion from $14.460 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $186 Mln. vs. $1.561 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $15.776 Bln vs. $14.460 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.61 - $10.65