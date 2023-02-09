09.02.2023 13:47:26

AbbVie Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.47 billion, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $4.04 billion, or $2.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $6.42 billion or $3.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $15.12 billion from $14.89 billion last year.

AbbVie earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.47 Bln. vs. $4.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $2.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.56 -Revenue (Q4): $15.12 Bln vs. $14.89 Bln last year.

