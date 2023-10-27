|
27.10.2023 14:10:21
AbbVie Raises 2023 Adj. EPS Guidance; Announces 2024 Dividend Increase
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said the company is raising adjusted EPS guidance for the full year 2023 from $10.86 - $11.06 to $11.19 - $11.23, which included an unfavorable impact of $0.27 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the third quarter 2023.
AbbVie increased its adjusted EPS guidance floor for the full year 2024 from $10.70 to $11.00, which excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones. As a result, AbbVie does not expect adjusted EPS for 2024 to be below $11.00 per share. The company will issue formal 2024 adjusted EPS guidance range in conjunction with fourth quarter results.
Third quarter bottom line came in at $1.78 billion, or $1.00 per share compared with $3.95 billion, or $2.21 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $2.95, a decrease of 19.4 percent. The results included an unfavorable impact of $0.04 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter declined to $13.93 billion from $14.81 billion last year. Revenues decreased 6.0 percent on a reported basis and 5.8 percent on an operational basis. Analysts on average had estimated $12.92 billion in revenue.
AbbVie said its board declared an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $1.48 per share to $1.55 per share beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 16, 2024. This reflects an increase of approximately 4.7 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.23
|Ausblick: AbbVie stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel AbbVie-Aktie: Hätte sich eine AbbVie-Kapitalanlage von vor einem Jahr bezahlt gemacht? (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in AbbVie abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: AbbVie vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in AbbVie abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in AbbVie eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert AbbVie-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in AbbVie verdient (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert AbbVie-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in AbbVie abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|131,30
|-4,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.