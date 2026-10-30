AbbVie Raises FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Boost Dividend 5.2% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, based on strong outlook and significant momentum.

For fiscal 2026, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.95 to $13.99 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $13.76 to $13.96 per share.

The company said the guidance includes an unfavorable impact of $0.69 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the third quarter 2026.

AbbVie is also announcing that its board of directors declared a 5.2 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.82 per share beginning with the dividend payable on February 16, 2027 to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2027.

In Friday's pre-market trading, ABBV is trading on the NYSE at $292.00, up $1.11 or 0.38 percent.

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