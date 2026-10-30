AbbVie Aktie

AbbVie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.10.2026 13:05:01

AbbVie Raises FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Boost Dividend 5.2% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, based on strong outlook and significant momentum.

For fiscal 2026, AbbVie now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.95 to $13.99 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $13.76 to $13.96 per share.

The company said the guidance includes an unfavorable impact of $0.69 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the third quarter 2026.

AbbVie is also announcing that its board of directors declared a 5.2 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.82 per share beginning with the dividend payable on February 16, 2027 to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2027.

In Friday's pre-market trading, ABBV is trading on the NYSE at $292.00, up $1.11 or 0.38 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AbbVie Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AbbVie Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 263,60 1,27% AbbVie Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:50 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
06:03 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05:52 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44
31.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.10.26 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen