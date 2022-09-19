Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.09.2022 09:22:04

AbbVie Receives CHMP Positive Opinion For Skyrizi For Moderate To Severe Crohn's Disease

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) said on Monday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted positive opinion to extend the indication of Skyrizi for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe Crohn's Disease in the European Union.

The European Commission's final decision on the drug is anticipated next quarter (Q4, 2022).

In the European Union, Skyrizi is already indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy. The drug, alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), is also indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs.

Skyrizi has been developed as part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie being responsible for the worldwide development and commercialization of the drug.

