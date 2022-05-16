16.05.2022 13:52:52

AbbVie Receives Option To License Certain IL-2 Muteins, Including CUG252, From Cugene

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Cugene Inc. announced a worldwide license option agreement for CUG252, a potential Treg-selective IL-2 mutein, as well as other IL-2 muteins, for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. During the option period, Cugene will conduct a phase 1b study in patients with autoimmune/inflammatory disease. Upon exercise of the option, AbbVie will conduct all future clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization activities for CUG252.

Cugene will receive an upfront payment of $48.5 million, and will also be eligible to receive development and regulatory milestones and a license option exercise payment if AbbVie exercises the option. Also, Cugene may receive commercialization and sales-based milestones and tiered royalties.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten