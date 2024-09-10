|
10.09.2024 13:08:31
AbbVie Says Health Canada Approves CONSTELLA To Treat Functional Constipation In Pediatric Patients
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced Tuesday that Health Canada has approved CONSTELLA (linaclotide) as a once-daily oral treatment for children and adolescents 6 to 17 years of age with functional constipation.
CONSTELLA is the first and only Health Canada-approved prescription therapy for functional constipation in this patient population.
Functional constipation is a chronic condition characterized by hard, infrequent bowel movements that are often difficult or painful to pass.
The approval of CONSTELLA is based on efficacy and safety results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, which met the primary endpoint evaluating linaclotide (72 mcg) for increased frequency of spontaneous bowel movements (SBM) in patients aged 6 to 17 years.
CONSTELLA is also indicated for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|176,50
|-0,68%