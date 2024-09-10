AbbVie Says Health Canada Approves CONSTELLA To Treat Functional Constipation In Pediatric Patients

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced Tuesday that Health Canada has approved CONSTELLA (linaclotide) as a once-daily oral treatment for children and adolescents 6 to 17 years of age with functional constipation.

CONSTELLA is the first and only Health Canada-approved prescription therapy for functional constipation in this patient population.

Functional constipation is a chronic condition characterized by hard, infrequent bowel movements that are often difficult or painful to pass.

The approval of CONSTELLA is based on efficacy and safety results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, which met the primary endpoint evaluating linaclotide (72 mcg) for increased frequency of spontaneous bowel movements (SBM) in patients aged 6 to 17 years.

CONSTELLA is also indicated for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).