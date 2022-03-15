|
15.03.2022 13:27:06
AbbVie, Scripps Join Hands To Develop Direct-acting Antiviral Treatments For Covid-19
(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Scripps Research, a drug discovery institute, on Tuesday announced a collaboration to develop potential novel, direct-acting antiviral treatments for Covid-19.
Tom Hudson, Chief Scientific Officer of AbbVie, said: "…We are committed to bringing differentiated, next generation oral antiviral treatments to patients and ensuring broad access to address the diverse treatment needs around the world."
The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.
