|
29.04.2022 16:50:00
AbbVie Shares Hurt On Reduced Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) are down more than 8% after the company reduced its annual earnings outlook. Its first-quarter sales also missed analysts' view.
The company cut its annual EPS outlook to $13.92 - $14.12 from $14.00 - $14.20 citing a $0.08 per share impact related to the acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred during the first quarter. Analysts on average expect earnings of $14.11 per share for the period.
Net revenues were $13.538 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 4.1 percent year-on-year, but missed the consensus estimate at $13.61 billion.
The company reported net earnings of $4.49 billion or $2.51 per share compared with $3.553 billion or $1.99 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding special items, earnings were $3.16. The consensus estimate stood at $3.14 per share.
ABBV is at $143.10 currently. It has traded in the range of $105.56-$175.91 in the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|136,08
|-8,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.