AbbVie Snags Another Regulatory Approval for This Blockbuster Drug

On March 16, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave AbbVie 's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq the nod to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis who didn't respond to at least one tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker.Why did the FDA approve Rinvoq for its fourth indication? And what could it mean for the pharma stock AbbVie? To answer these questions, let's examine numbers from both Rinvoq's ulcerative colitis clinical trials and the U.S. ulcerative colitis market.Ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that harms the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Unlike Crohn's disease, which can impact any part of the GI tract, ulcerative colitis is restricted to the rectum and large intestine.